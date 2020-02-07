Jack Fincham didn’t tell ex Dani Dyer he was having a baby before shock announcement

The reality star welcomed a baby less than a year after splitting from Dani

Jack Fincham didn’t tell ex Dani Dyer he was having a baby...

Jack Fincham didn’t tell his ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer he was having a baby, before he announced his daughter’s arrival on Instagram.

The 28-year-old, who won the 2018 series of Love Island with Dani, shocked fans by introducing his baby daughter Blossom last month.

Jack welcomed the newborn with his longtime friend Casey Ranger, who he’s not in a romantic relationship with, and the pair chose to keep the pregnancy private.

Speaking about his shock announcement on Loose Women today, Jack admitted: “Dani found out when everyone else did. The pregnancy we wanted to keep to ourselves.”

The reality star also opened up about the moment he found out he was going to be a dad.

He explained: “We’ve known each other a long time. We met up and went out and stuff and really shortly after I got news she was expecting.”

“At first I was like ‘what!’ I was in a hotel. I got the call and went ‘oh no’. I didn’t know what to do at the time. It wasn’t on my agenda at all.”

“It’s a fantastic surprise. When I first found out I was worried. I was scared I could barely iron my pants.”