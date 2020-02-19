Coroner confirms Caroline Flack’s cause of death in inquest

The presenter was found dead at her flat on Saturday, February 15th

Caroline Flack’s cause of death was confirmed at the inquest into her death today.

At Poplar Coroner’s Court this morning, the coroner revealed that the TV presenter died by hanging when she took her own life on February 15.

The court heard that police were driving through Stoke Newington on Saturday when they were flagged down and brought to a flat in the area.

Police attempted resuscitation, which was then continued by paramedics, but the TV star was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest also heard that Caroline’s body was identified by her twin sister Jody Flack.

The inquest hearing lasted just four minutes this morning, and has been adjourned until August 5, while the coroner gathers the post-mortem report, toxicology tests and other evidence.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life shortly after her friend, who had been staying with her, left to go to the shops after Caroline persuaded her she was ok.

The inquest into Caroline’s death took place this morning, after her family released a heart-breaking unpublished Instagram post the TV presenter wanted to share before she died.

The 40-year-old’s mother said she wanted the world to read how she felt in “her own words”.

In the unpublished post, Caroline wrote: “For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it’s become the normal.”

“I’ve been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life – for my whole life. I’ve accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it’s all part of my job. No complaining.

“The problem with brushing things under the carpet is …. they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.”

“On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend …Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is …. It was an accident.

“I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time. But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal,” she continued.

“The reason I am talking today is because my family can’t take anymore. I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.”

“I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone. I’m so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.”

“I’m not thinking about ‘how I’m going to get my career back.’ I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back. I can’t say anymore than that.”

Her mum Chris shared Caroline’s final words with the Eastern Daily Press, and said: “Carrie sent me this message at the end of January but was told not to post it by advisers but she so wanted to have her little voice heard.”

“So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words. Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her.”

Months before her tragic death, Caroline was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

The incident forced her to step down from hosting ITV2’s Love Island, and she was temporarily replaced by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

The presenter’s management have since slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

Caroline was arrested at her home for assault by beating on December 12, 2019, after getting into a row with Lewis in the early hours of the morning.

The 40-year-old appeared in court later that month, and prosecutors accused her of hitting Lewis with a lamp while he slept, over fears he was cheating on her.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to common assault, and was released on bail until her trial in March.

Lewis, 27, also appeared in court to support Caroline, and denied claims that she hit him with a lamp.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.