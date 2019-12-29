Ant and Dec to sign record-breaking deal with ITV for WHOPPING figure

Presenting duo and Dec are set to sign a record breaking €46million deal with ITV.

According to reports, the deal could end up being worth €58 million if they add an extension to the deal.

The original deal is set to last for three years, and reports claim that the eye-watering sum comes in response to fears in ITV that the pair would be poached by Amazon.

The agreement will see them host Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Saturday Night Takeaway and Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey for the next few years.

“With their current golden handcuffs deal up for renewal, other broadcasters have been sniffing around — most notably Amazon who still have a lot of cash to splash,” a source told The Sun.

“There was talk of them getting their own series on the streaming giant. ITV are desperate to prevent this and have come in with a new, big, big money, three-year deal.”

“Ant and Dec are unquestionably ITV’s most prized assets,” the source continued.

“They consistently come out top in internal audience feedback polls and their star quality has not waned in over 20 years.”

The pair were reportedly interested in looking outside of ITV for presenting gig, with the rise of streaming services such as Amazon and Netflix.

