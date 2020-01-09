Winter Love Island unveil cheeky new ‘Dog House’ feature

Islanders will be trying their best not to end up there.

Good Morning Britain took viewers on the first walk-through tour of the Winter love Island villa.

Opening the show, Presenter Kate Garraway handed over the reigns to showbiz editor Richard Arnold who was on location in South Africa.

“Isn’t it spectacular, Kate? I have to say this is an extraordinary property,” he said of the £5 million mansion.

“This is my first look as well … There is something for everyone.”

The tour revealed a brand new feature of the Love Island show, called ‘The Dog House.”

Over a comfortable looking bed, a pink neon sign reads “The Dog house” with an arrow pointing to the huge white bed.

The new feature means housemates will not be forced to sleep on the sofa when they are in the bad books with their coupled up companion.

Instead they’ll be sent to The Dog House, where they can sleep alone.

Another new feature of the sprawling villa is a lad’s dressing room. There is also an outdoor hot tub and an indoor four person tub.