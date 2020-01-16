The drama is just beginning

WATCH: Connor and Sophie clash in preview for Love Island

Tonight on Love Island two brand new boys join the show looking for love.

Following on from their disagreement on last night’s show, Connor and Sophie continue to clash.

Sophie jokingly cheered news that two new boys would arrive on the Island, and Connor became upset with her for her excitement.

The 21-year-old reassured Connor, who she coupled up with on the first day, that she was only joking.

In the first look at tonight’s programme, one of the new bombshells, Connagh, takes Sophie on a date leaving Connor worried about his future with the beauty.

After receiving news she was heading on a date, Sophie gets ready in the bedroom and jokingly asks Connor why he didn’t make her a cup of tea like he had the morning before.

Connor responds with “I thought we weren’t friends.”

Sophie giggles and continues to apply make-up ahead of her romantic outing.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.