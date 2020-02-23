Tommy Fury to ‘propose’ to Molly-Mae Hague in Las Vegas

The couple have been open about their plans to marry one another

Tommy Fury is reportedly planning on proposing to his girlfriend of nine months Molly-Mae Hague.

The couple have been together since they met on the summer 2019 series of Love Island.

The pair are currently in Las Vegas, where they are supporting Tommy’s brother Tyson Fury as he takes part in a hotly anticipated boxing match.

According to reports, Tommy might pop the question if his brother wins the match amid the celebrations.

“Tommy’s serious about Molly and thinks proposing in Vegas surrounded by family will be the perfect time,” a source told The Sun.

“He’s of the mind only to do it in Vegas if his brother Tyson wins his fight against Deontay Wilder tonight. He thinks it would be the perfect way to end the perfect day.”

Tyson has beaten American fighter Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight showdown.

Despite the reports, the couple have previously stated that while they do plan on marrying each other, they are in no rush.

When previously asked by Closer magazine if they wanted to get married, Molly-Mae said: “To each other, yeah!”

“It just feels mad at this age. I think a lot of relationships at 20 are immature but we feel like full-grown adults.”

“I never expected to find someone at 20. I know we’re young, but we’re so strong.”

Tommy added: “When the time comes it will be very extravagant and I’d get her the nicest ring she wants.”

“Whatever Molly wants she can have!”

The couple moved in together following their stint on the Love Island show, where they were runners up to Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill.

While they are known for their stint on Love Island, the source hinted that Tommy hopes to soon be more well known for his boxing skills than his reality TV past.

“Tommy is really proud of Tyson and wants to emulate his success,” they said.

“He’s gone professional and plans on going for the big fights in his division so he can make more of a name for himself.”

A representative for Tommy Fury has been contacted by Goss.ie for comment.