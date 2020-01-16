"There has been some threats made against Ollie and his family"

Ollie Williams’ home under 24-hour guard as animal activists target the family

Animal rights activists have allegedly targeted the home and family of Love Island star Ollie Williams.

The Love Island contestant received backlash from viewers after photos emerged which appear to depict him engaging in hunting activities.

According to a source, the family home has been placed under security measures after an alleged “threat” was made.

“There has been a threat. It was in the form of a message left on an answer machine on the estate. The Police have been informed and are investigating who is behind it,” a source told The Mail Online.

“The guards are not just there to keep the press at bay.”

“There has been some threats made against Ollie and his family from animal rights activists after images of him on trophy hunts were made public.”

“There has been a security presence at the family home today and there will be for the foreseeable future. It is round-the clock and the guards are working in shifts to keep watch.”

Yesterday, Ollie Williams’ sister Eloise spoke out about threats she has received via social media.

A representative for Oliie Williams declined to comment on the matter.