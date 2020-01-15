And they fancy the same girls...

Meet the TWO new boys entering the Love Island villa

22Two new boys are set to make a bombshell entrance into the Love Island villa, which fans will see on tomorrow night’s show.

On tonight’s episode, Paige received a text announcing that two boys are on their way to the villa.

The two new arrivals are Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp. Find out more about them below:

Connagh Howard Age: 27 From: Cardiff Profession: Model

What makes you the perfect Love Islander? I’m single, obviously… I’m a good laugh, fun to be around, honest and laid back. I try not to get involved in too much drama. Describe your ideal girl I like brunettes, a girl with nice eyes, who likes to take care of themselves. I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I’m into sport. I’m looking for someone I can be myself with. Who have you got your eye on in the villa? I fancy Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise. How do you tend to meet dates? Usually through Instagram or social media. On a night out maybe, but it tends to be online. What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience? I was not smooth at all – it was a first date and I ended up tipping my drink over this girl and she was wearing white. Luckily she saw the funny side of it. What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl? Pettiness. How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want? If I really like someone, I’m definitely going to make an effort, I’m not going to let the opportunity go by. But, I’m not going to try and be a homewrecker. Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? It’s hard to say that you’re not going to be attracted to more than one person, that’s the reality of it. But if I’m committed then I will be loyal. What’s your claim to fame? I was in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we are both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he’s a big boy

Finley Tapp Age: 20 From: Milton Keynes Profession: Recruitment consultant

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m a relationship kinda guy so I’m looking for a partner to come out of the villa with. I know I’ll make friends with the blokes in there too so I should be a good contender.

What is your worst habit?

I snore…

Describe your ideal girl…

I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh. I don’t have a type looks wise but obviously you want that initial attraction.

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?

I like Siânnise, Paige and Sophie.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I shaved my eye brow off an hour before I went on a date once, that wasn’t great. It was an accident, I was trying to shape it!

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it.