Meet the Love Island BOMBSHELL boy rumoured to join the show this week

"He told group of people he is going on Love Island."

Meet the Love Island BOMBSHELL boy rumoured to join the show this...

It is rumoured that Love Island bosses are about to throw a “bombshell” boy into the mix of the show’s cast.

The rumours come after last night’s shock coupling, where newbie twins Eve and Jess were tasked with taking two of the male contestants from female contestants they were already coupled up with.

Luckily, new participants will soon be in the mix – one of which is rumoured to be student Aaron Borland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fijian Prince (@aaronjborland) on Jan 14, 2019 at 11:44am PST

The rugby fanatic is widely reported to to entering the South African villa this week.

He allegedly told friends that he is taking part in the dating show.

A source told The Mirror: “He’s flown to South Africa and he told group of people he is going on Love Island.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fijian Prince (@aaronjborland) on Feb 18, 2019 at 11:23am PST

“They’ve been talking about it. It’s no surprise they’ve picked Aaron as everyone around uni knows him as a super good-looking guy.”

Aaron, who has Fijian heritage, is a student from Bedfordshire.

He has some sporting connections, being pals with English cricket player Emilio Gay.