The proposal will have you in tears!

Love Island: A second couple have made their relationship OFFICIAL

Following on from Paige and Finley making their relationship official, another couple took advantage of the romantic day that’s in it and became boyfriend and girlfriend.

After the dramatic re-coupling which saw Shaughna dumped from the Island, Luke T decided to ask Siannise to be his girlfriend.

With help from Luke M and the rest of the boys, Luke T made a paper crown for his Princess and devised a romantic treasure trail.

Siannise was guided along the path by Luke T’s wingman Luke M, until she finally reached the place where the pair shared their first kiss, the daybeds.

It is there where he romantically asked Siannise to be his girlfriend, to which she responded “100 percent yes.”

Taking to Twitter, fans gushed about the romantic gesture.

If my next guy isn’t like Luke T, I don’t want a next guy #loveisland — Alex ☀️ (@alexxxclarke) February 14, 2020

Luke T’s “Operation Fairytale” to Siannese is offically the cutest and purest thing to come out of Love Island 🥺🧚‍♀️👑 #LoveIsland @LoveIsland #LukeTandSiannese pic.twitter.com/zmGpkh5BFl — Inspiring Vanessa (@inspiringv10) February 14, 2020

Next time my fella tells me #loveisland is shit, I’m going to show him Luke T’s proposal and ask him why his effort level wasn’t that strong 😐 and where the fuck my princess crown is 👑 — Holly (@holl_doll_) February 14, 2020

Yoooo Luke making Siannise complete the quest to go get her prince and yet still make her feel special af is another level of man #LoveIsland — Zoe (@zfisher99) February 14, 2020

Excuse me whilst I cry myself to sleep tonight because I don’t have a guy who looks at me like luke t with sianese #LoveIsland — Claire Canino (@clarecanino) February 14, 2020

That’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen on tv, bloody hell best love island episode ever, Luke T you are the man 😥 @LuketTrotman #loveisland — Matt Taylor (@MatthewNufc5) February 14, 2020

I can’t believe I ended up being a Stan for this couple #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PyVezujfVZ — 7wonda (@7wonda) February 14, 2020

Never settle for anything less than a Luke T, tears in my eyes 🥺 #loveisland — Abbie🧚🏼‍♀️ (@AbbieGodfrey) February 14, 2020

luke t wrote, directed & produced his own romantic disney movie. the riddle even RHYMED🥺😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BE9atExMVF — siannise & luke t stan account (@NaiimaIsmail) February 14, 2020

Love Island returns Sunday night at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.