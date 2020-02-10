Home TV Jess and Ched chatting about feminism on Love Island has divided fans

Jess and Ched chatting about feminism on Love Island has divided fans

The 20-year-old questioned her love interest on his stance

Clodagh Meaney
ITV

On last night’s episode of Love Island, Jess Gale chatted to Ched Uzor about feminism and fans of the show on Twitter have went wild.

The pair coupled up during the Casa Amor twist on the show, and last night the blonde asked her new beau if he considered himself a feminist.

As the conversation progressed, Jess explained to him the difference between feminism and “radical feminism.”

“Are you a feminist, Ched?” she asked.

“Yeah,” he said adding: “In jobs, women should get paid the same as men obviously.”

Delighted with his answer she said: “Being a feminist doesn’t mean you’ve got to be some raging, radical feminist.”

“Like not, ‘I want women to have more rights than men.’ Do you believe that men and women should have equal rights to men?” she asked.

“Yeah,” he agreed, “it’s important to remember that before, women weren’t even allowed to work.”

“Yeah, or vote,” Jess added.

“It would be weird to see a female scaffolder though, wouldn’t it?” asked Ched.

“I would like to be a woman scaffolder, it’s great to see women engineers… I think there’s a lot more women involved in that now than there were,” she said referring to the STEM field.

While some fans praised her for making sure the man she’s into believes in basic human rights, some pointed out that her explanation of the movement wasn’t completely correct.

“I don’t think Jess understands feminism never mind what radical feminism is,” wrote one Tweeter.

Meanwhile, other fans were quick to change their opinion on the 20-year-old with one writing “don’t judge a book by it’s cover.”

Love Island returns tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.

