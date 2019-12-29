A special FILM of Westlife’s Twenty Tour is due to screen on RTE

The film is "a celebration of one of pop's most sensational comebacks"

Westlife’s live Croke Park 2019 performance is set to be aired on RTE One tonight.

The quartet will enrapture a brand new audience with their live Croker shows, as RTE One shows their docu-movie Westlife – The Twenty Tour – Live From Croke Park at 6.30pm this evening.

Meanwhile, those who attended their homecoming gig this summer will get to experience the show a whole new way.

The docu-film was originally screened in cinemas earlier this year.

At the time the band said:

“We have been overwhelmed with the incredible reaction to the tour and we’re so happy that our fans will now have the chance to enjoy the show in cinemas across the world,” they said.

‘I’m flying without wings’… It was a homecoming like no other back in the summer when Westlife reunited for this sold out show. Westlife, The Twenty Tour, Live From Croke Park | 6.30pm | @RTEOne RTÉ | Now You’re Home pic.twitter.com/xjfBUWiuzH — RTÉ (@rte) December 29, 2019

“Croke Park has always been a special place for us and we can’t wait to be back there. It’s going to be a phenomenal night!”

Described as “a celebration of one of pop’s most sensational comebacks,” the hour long special focuses on the build up to the big event, as well as the show itself.

