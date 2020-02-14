The final is coming ever closer!

This weeks Dancing With The Stars routines have been revealed

This weekend, Dancing With The Stars will see its first dance-off.

With 8 celebrities remaining, they will have to battle it out to keep their place in the dance competition as the final comes ever closer.

On Sunday’s show Ryan Andrews will take on the Salsa as he moves and shakes to Perfect Strangers by Jonas Blue feat. JP Cooper.

Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty will Contemporary Ballroom Dance to Lewis Capaldi’s hit song Someone You Loved.

Meanwhile, Brian Dowling who hosted this year’s Gossies awards will Tango to When Doves Cry by Prince.

The stunning Grainne Gallanagh will Quickstep to Paper Rings by Taylor Swift.

Lottie Ryan will Vienesse Waltz to Ronan Keating’s brand new song with Emeli Sande – One of Kind.

Mary Kennedy will also try the Viennese Waltz when she dances to What Have I Done by Dermot Kennedy.

Fr. Ray Kelly will Jive to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations.

And finally, B*Witched star Sinead O’Carroll will Samba to La Isla Bonita by Hr. Troels.

Dancing With The Stars returns on Sunday at 6.30 pm on RTÉ One.