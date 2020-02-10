She is one proud mammy!

Saoirse Ronan’s mother opens up about her daughter’s Oscar nominations

Saoirse Ronan’s mam has opened up about her daughter’s Oscar nominations.

The Wicklow native was nominated for her fourth Oscar for her role in Little Women at last night’s Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Speaking to Irish Mirror, her mother Monica gushed with pride.

“To see a 26-year-old to be nominated four times for an Oscar is beyond unbelievable,” she said.

“I’ve been proud of this kid since the day she was put in my arms so Oscars and awards don’t come close to the pride I have for her as a young woman.”

Saoirse’s mam flew to L.A to be with her daughter ahead of the awards.

She revealed that the pair have been on the journey to success together from day one.

“She’s my best pal and we’ve been on a journey together since day one. We have the Barry’s Tea and the Tayto crisps – bring it on,” she joked.

Saoirse lost out on the Oscar with Renee Zellwegger nabbing the statue for her leading role in Judy.