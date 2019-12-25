Roz Purcell shares Christmas Day photo with boyfriend Zach in Hawaii

The couple are in the sun for Christmas

Roz Purcell has shared a sweet Christmas Day photo with boyfriend Zach Desmond.

The loved-up couple are spending the holidays together in Hawaii.

In a cute post on Instagram the food guru shared a selfie with her other half on the beach, and of course she photoshopped in their dog Willy.

“You guys are the best and thanks for always being sound on here,” Roz wrote.

The model also asked her followers to look at for those who might be lonely this year.

The Tipperary beauty looked stunning in a bikini as she poses beside her other half.