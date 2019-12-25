Roz Purcell shares Christmas Day photo with boyfriend Zach in Hawaii

Roz Purcell has shared a sweet Christmas Day photo with boyfriend Zach Desmond.
The loved-up couple are spending the holidays together in Hawaii.
In a cute post on Instagram the food guru shared a selfie with her other half on the beach, and of course she photoshopped in their dog Willy.
“You guys are the best and thanks for always being sound on here,” Roz wrote.
❤️Happy Christmas❤️ you guys are the best & thanks for always being sound on here, Willay is loving Hawaii too😂😂😭 On another note have the best day with your friends & family & remember to think of those that might be having a lonely time & send them some love ❤️❤️❤️ #happychristmas
The model also asked her followers to look at for those who might be lonely this year.
The Tipperary beauty looked stunning in a bikini as she poses beside her other half.