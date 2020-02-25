Rosie Connolly celebrates daughter Remi’s first birthday with sweet baby pictures

“It’s an absolute blessing to be your mum"

Rosie Connolly has shared a selection of sweet family snaps to celebrate her daughter Remi’s first birthday.

On February 25th 2019, the top Irish influencer welcomed her second child, baby Remi, with her husband Paul Quinn. The couple already have a son named Harry.

Taking to Instagram, Rosie shared a heartfelt post in honour of her daughter.

“My baby girl,” she began. “This day last year you rushed into our world in a hurry and have brought so much happiness with you ever since.”

“The smiliest baby I have ever met, always waving at everyone and full of fun.”

“It’s an absolute blessing to be your mum and we thank our lucky stars every single day to have you. Happy first birthday Remi.”

Rosie also shared that Remi was born at 3.32am, and awoke in the night at that exact time for a “bottle and a cuddle.”

“What are the chances, she just woke right at the exact time she was born for a bottle and a cuddle.”

“Happy 1st birthday baby girl… thanks for bringing so much happiness to our lives this year and completing our family.”