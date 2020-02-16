"A big night for us."

Pippa O’Connor steps out in style at the Blossom Tree Ball

Pippa O’Connor has revealed her showstopping look for the 2020 Blossom Tree Ball. The Irish star organises the event each year in aid of a charity, with this year’s ball raising funds for The Jenny McGovern Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Database in association with the St Vincent’s Foundation and St Vincent’s University Hospital. Last year, Pippa and husband Brian Ormond raised €111,340 for The Temple Street Foundation.

Last night’s event was the third annual Blossom Tree Ball, which took place at The Mansion House on Dublin’s Dawson Street.

Pippa opted for a stunning navy and purple sparkling gown by designer Roland Mouret.

The star opted for a navy smoky eye to compliment the dress, by makeup artist Sarah Keary.

Pippa, who got her hair done the day before the ball, went for light beach waves to contrast with the striking ball gown.

Taking to Instagram, Pippa shared a snap of her gown alongside the caption: “A big night for us.”