PICS: Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons launches haircare range with Primark in Dublin

The Kardashian-approved hairstylist has launched an affordable range of hair products

Behind every great head of hair is a great hairstylist… and the man behind many of the

world’s most glamorous locks is Andrew Fitzsimons.

On Thursday night, the Dublin native left the bright lights of Hollywood to launch his own haircare range in his hometown.

Speaking about the collaboration Andrew commented, “I grew up in Dublin, so have

always been a huge Penneys (Primark) fan.”

“I love the way that they make fashion and beauty accessible to everyone. And, for me, haircare shouldn’t be any different.”

“It’s a dream come true to launch my own haircare range. To know I am doing it with a retailer so suited to my vision and so close to my Dublin roots makes it all the more special.”

With over 15 years’ experience as a hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons is on speed dial for everyone from the entire Kardashian clan to supermodel heavyweights including Joan Smalls, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid.

If you’ve got a red carpet to sashay down or a front cover to grace, then Andrew Fitzsimons is the man you call to ensure your hair is an 11/10.

Inspired by his work with the most glamorous fashion and TV icons, Andrew Fitzsimons has collaborated with Primark to create an affordable haircare range that delivers amazing results for your hair.

He said: “People often ask me how they can create the looks I deliver for my clients at an affordable price point. Now, I’ve created a haircare range that will do just that with the Andrew Fitzsimons x Primark collection.”

The collection includes everything from the hero wet products such as the shampoos and conditioners, to styling sprays and accessories.

The full Andrew Fitzsimons x Primark range is available to buy in Primark stores around the world, including over 200 stores in the UK and ROI – with prices ranging from €2.00 to €12.00.