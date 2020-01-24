Niall Horan reveals what he misses most about Ireland when he’s away from home

The Westmeath singer appeared on The Late Late Show

Niall Horan reveals what he misses most about Ireland when he’s away...

Niall Horan has revealed what he misses most about Ireland when he’s away from home.

The ex-One Direction star appeared on The Late Late Show tonight to perform his latest single Nice To Meet Ya.

“What do you miss most about Ireland,” asked the show’s presenter Ryan Tubridy.

“Chicken fillet rolls,” he answered immediately and enthusiastically.

At the end of the performance, Ryan presented Niall with a hamper full of Irish goodies complete with Clonakilty black pudding and brown bread.

The Slow Hands singer returned to Ireland for a quick stop to do some press for his upcoming album.

During his visit, Niall said he spent time with pals from Picture This and RTE presenter Eoghan McDermott.

Fans of the 26-year-old began gathering outside RTÉ from early this morning ahead of his appearance on the show.

Over 200 dedicated followers sat in the audience to watch as he performed his brand new single.

Ryan Tubridy revealed that the show will air a further interview with Niall in March closer to the release of his second album – also titled Nice To Meet Ya.