Neighbours cancels filming in Ireland due to the coronavirus

Australian soap Neighbours were due to film in Dublin this month, but their plans have since been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

They were set to film scenes for the show’s 35th anniversary special in the UK and Ireland.

However, a spokesperson for Neighbours has since told Metro.co.uk: “Due to the current coronavirus situation and cautions around international travel, the cast who were flying in from Australia will no longer be visiting the UK for the Neighbours 35th Anniversary celebrations.”

“Whilst this is obviously very disappointing, the wellbeing of all our cast and crew is our utmost priority.”

“Filming in Dublin with Alan and Jackie has therefore been cancelled, for now, however, we love our UK and Irish audience and will definitely be back in the future,” they added.

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985, is regularly shot in Melbourne, Australia.

The programme follows the lives, loves and challenges of the residents in Ramsay Street, from their business relationships through to their deep pasts, in a cul-de-sac in the town of Erinsborough in Australia.