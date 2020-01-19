Maura Higgins reveals she wants to ‘snog’ THIS celebrity

Maura Higgins has revealed her celebrity crush.

The Irish star revealed that she wants to “snog” Miley Cyrus’ ex-brother in law Chris Hemsworth.

In a Q&A chat with Ben Hanlin, Maura was asked: “If you could snog any celebrity, who would it be?”

The star immediately replied “Chris Hemsworth.”

“Boom! Did not hesitate,” Ben joked.

“I did not hesitate!” Maura laughed.

Maura is currently dating Love Island star and pro-dancer Curtis Pritchard, who was tagged in the Q&A video that Ben uploaded.

Maura also shared the video to her Instagram story.

The star is currently training for Dancing On Ice, which continues on ITV tonight at 6pm.