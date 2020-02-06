Keith Walsh tipped to replace Eoghan McDermott on 2fm Breakfast

Rumours are rife that Eoghan is quitting his RTÉ 2fm role

Keith Walsh has been tipped to replace Eoghan McDermott on 2fm Breakfast.

Eoghan and Doireann Garrihy took over the early morning slot on 2fm as part of the station’s schedule change last summer, going live every week day from 6am – 9am.

However, rumours are rife that Eoghan is now set to leave the station to seek opportunities overseas.

According to a report in the Irish Daily Mail, the presenter is planning to relocate to Australia with his doctor girlfriend Aoife Melia.

Now Keith Walsh, who already works in house at RTÉ, is the biggest market mover to replace McDermott – with his odds trimmed to 13/2 from 12/1 by BoyleSports.

Fans of 2fm’s old morning programme, Breakfast Republic, will be delighted with this news as Keith previously hosted the show alongside Bernard O’Shea and Jennifer Zamparelli for five years.

At present, Love Island winner Greg O’Shea is the favourite to replace Eoghan at 2/5.

Greg replaced Eoghan on the show last year for eight weeks while he was working for Love Island Australia as a narrator.

Meanwhile, Doireann’s old colleague from Spin 1038 Martin Guilfoyle is at 5/1, and it’s 6/4 for Doireann to present the show on her own.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Keith Walsh is the latest possible replacement that has picked up some momentum, shortening into 13/2 from 12/1.”

“Greg O’Shea is still fancied at 2/5 while it’s 6/4 that Doireann runs the Breakfast show solo.”