Irish conductor to be first woman to lead orchestra at the Oscars

Irish conductor Eimear Noone will be the first woman to ever lead the orchestra at the Academy Awards.

The Galway native announced the news on social media, and revealed she will conduct excerpts from the five nominated scores at the Dolby Theatre on February 9.

She tweeted: “Thanks to visionary producers Stephanie Allain and Lynette Howell Taylor @TheAcademy and the incredible Rickey Minor, genius music director for the Oscars for inviting me to perform at the Oscars 2020!”

Eimear, who co-founded the Dublin City Concert Orchestra, has come a long way since she became the first woman to conduct at the National Concert Hall in Dublin at the age of 22.

The composer, who splits her time between Dublin and California, is considered the world’s leading conductor of video game scores – having worked on the likes of World of Warcraft and Zelda in recent years.