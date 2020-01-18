Greg O’Shea hopes to land role on popular RTÉ show

The rugby player is keen to do more TV after winning Love Island last year

Greg O’Shea has revealed that he’d love to land a coaching role on Ireland’s Fittest Family.

At present, the coaches on the hit RTÉ series include Irish rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan, former camogie player Anna Geary, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald and former sprint hurdles athlethe Derval O’Rourke.

Speaking to RSVP, Greg said: “I could really see myself doing Ireland’s Fittest Family. I could see myself doing that.”

“Even though it is not as big as your Love Island or your I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here, I could still see myself fitting into something like that, so we will see.”

He continued: “When I just came out of the villa, I was approached by a lot of people to do various things.”

“I would say it was because I was the winner, and obviously they wanted the winners to do the most work but I always said I was coming home to Ireland.”

“I didn’t think I would be in there for two weeks, let alone win it so I always had in my head that I was coming home because I was going for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Rugby is my first love.”

When asked which shows he has declined, Greg said: “I can’t say exactly what it is but it is all the normal ones. It wasn’t for me but maybe for the future.”

“I’m trying to find out where my niche is because I obviously am not the normal celebrity – well I wouldn’t call myself a celebrity really – because I have the sports side of things and the law side of things.”