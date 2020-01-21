"I felt this house was made for us"

Grace Mongey opens up about the struggle of buying her own home

Grace Mongey has opened up about the process of buying her own home.

The beauty and parenting blogger told VIP Home that she feared the banks would not award her a mortgage due to her job as an influencer.

Luckily for Grace, this wasn’t the case – and after some hard years of saving, she and husband Chris were able to find their forever home.

Speaking about her saving process, she told the magazine:

“Initially, we were just going to rent somewhere else but that fell through so we moved in with my mum for a month, which turned into 18 months and we decided we would stick it out and save.”

“I was self-employed and knew that I needed to have at least three years’ proof of earnings so we just saved really hard.”

“That was the biggest sacrifice we had to make, but we could see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Once the couple were house hunting, Grace revealed that she fell in love with their home without even seeing the inside.

“We found the estate, and there was one house left and I feel like it was fate because I loved it so much. We went up to view it through the fence because it wasn’t even finished being built,” she said.

“I brought my mam up and she was like ‘You can’t let that house go’. We hadn’t even seen inside it, but I rang Chris and said ‘put a deposit down on that house now’ and he said ‘are you mad, we haven’t even gone to the bank?’”

“But I just had a feeling about it. I felt this house was made for us so we went and put a deposit down.”

She shared that due to being self-employed, Grace feared that her work would be an obstacle to securing their mortgage.

“We went to view the house and then went to the bank that afternoon. We were just like ‘the deposit is refundable, we’ll just go for this and see’.”

“It was a little bit stressful at the time and I thought ‘well, if we don’t get it it’s because of the industry I’m in, and it’s so new that people don’t really understand it, but then they approved it and I was delighted.”

Grace has been sharing her home decorating process on her popular home interiors Instagram page @fbghome, where she boasts 40k followers.