EXCLUSIVE: Fionnghuala O’Reilly opens up about Miss Universe experience

The NASA Datanaut represented Ireland at the competition

Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly has opened up about her experience at the competition.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie the NASA Datanaut opened up about the 2019 competition.

“It was insane, just so much was happening in a short period of time,” she revealed.

“It was in Atlanta, Georgia this year, so I was there with 98 other contestants and we just had a great time.”

This year South Africa won – it was fantastic,” she added.

“I think that was my favourite bit of all the competition was the costume, the Celtic swan that we had this year, it was fantastic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I O N N G H U A L A (@figoreilly) on Nov 26, 2018 at 12:34pm PST

“The team behind it was amazing and I think it was like a beautiful thing that we had to do.”

“So I ripped off this green coat that I had on and then I pulled these wings up and it was just really beautiful and elegant.”

“It paid homage to Irish storytelling which was really important for us to share this year, that was our theme and it was really lovely, it was a really great time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I O N N G H U A L A (@figoreilly) on Dec 7, 2019 at 12:46pm PST

Fionnughla, who goes by Fig, was the first black woman to represent Ireland in the competition.

“I was so glad that I was able to compete this year and represent Ireland it was fantastic.”