The couple are on safari

Ailbhe Garrihy shares adorable snaps from honeymoon in Africa

Ailbhe Garrihy has shared adorable snaps from her honeymoon in Africa.

The PR and talent manager married her long-term boyfriend Ruairdhi Hehir in a gorgeous service in Clare in October 2019.

Now the pair are saying “bye January” as they head to the first stop on their romantic get-away.

The pair made a stop in Nairobi before heading to Kenya for safari.

Sharing a picture from their first day abroad, the couple visited Masai Mara National Reserve located in the wilderness of Kenya.

The park has a large population of lions, leopards, cheetahs and elephants.

Every year, wildebeests, zebras, Thomson’s gazelles and other antelopes also migrate there from the stunning Serengeti Jungle.

“Hakuna Matata,” she captioned the picture quoting The Lion King.

The couple looked very happy in the snap which showed herself and her husband wearing safari clothing and hats.