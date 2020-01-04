Pink donates half a million dollars to Australian fire services

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes in Australia due to the devastating wildfires

Pink has donated half a million US dollars to local fire services in Australia, as bushfires continue to rage across the country.

A host of famous faces have encouraged fans to donate any money they can to help people affected by the fires in New South Wales and Victoria.

But taking to Twitter today, the American singer pledged to donate $500,000 of her own money.

She wrote: “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires.”

“I am pledging a donation of 500,000 dollars directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

According to the latest reports, over 130 fires are burning across New South Wales and Victoria, destroying millions of acres of land.

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes, and it’s believed at least 17 people have been killed, with many others still unaccounted for.

According to ecologists from the University of Sydney, an estimated 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been killed in the fires since September.