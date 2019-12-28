Paramore front woman Hayley Williams reveals she is releasing solo music in 2020

The singer broke her social media hiatus to give fans the news

Paramore’s front woman Hayley Williams has revealed that she is set to release solo music in 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the 31-year-old thanked fans for their birthday wishes and revealed plans for brand new music.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too,” she began.

“I’m putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own. It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January.”

It comes as the band was previously embroiled in a legal battle with their former bassist Jeremy Davis.

Jeremy claims the band owe him royalties for work contributed to their 2013 self-titled album.

In court documents obtained by MailOnline, Jeremy blasted Hayley for publicly crediting him for his contribution to the album, but not “properly compensating for his co-authorship” of the music.

Back in 2010, brothers Josh and Zac Farro left the band after a row with the Airplanes singer.

They blasted the lead singer for being the only one to sign a record contract, despite being told they were a ‘band’.

Zac rejoined the band in 2016, ahead of their 2017 release After Laughter.

Hayley previously released a solo material for the Jennifer’s Body soundtrack.

She has also featured solo on songs with rapper B.o.B and DJ Zedd.