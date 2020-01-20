"Man, I'd love the experience of revisiting her."

Renee Zellweger would ‘LOVE’ to play Bridget Jones again

Renee Zellweger has revealed that she would happily take on her famous role of Bridget Jones for a fourth film.

Speaking at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, Renee explained that she would love to be part of a fourth franchise film.

“It would be fun, yeah,” Renee told Glamour.

“I know people are coy. I’m not. I promise I’m not. I just don’t know.”

The award-winning actress said that the question of a fourth film should be addressed to the writer of the original Bridget Jones novels Helen Fields.

“I mean, that’s a Helen question, but I hope she would want to,” she said.

“I know she wrote a book, so maybe. I’m always the last to know. They’re already building sets, and they call me and say, ‘What do you think?'”

“It’s fun. It’s so much fun. Man, I’d love the experience of revisiting her.”

“I love her. I just think she’s so much fun. She’s the best.”

“Sure, if I got invited to do that, that sounds like fun.”