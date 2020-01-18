WATCH: Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi stars in new cosmetics campaign

The toddler is releasing her own makeup collection

Kylie Jenner has released a promo video for her newest makeup collection, starring her daughter Stormi.

The toddler, who turns 2 next month, is releasing her first makeup collection through her mother’s billion dollar beauty business.

Before the collection launches on Stormi’s birthday, Kylie posted a promo video showing her and Stormi in white ethereal dresses.

Kylie captioned the post: “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant 😫🦋.”

“An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter 🤍 i can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️.”

Kylie also included Stormi’s dad Travis Scott in the campaign by featuring his new song with Kaash Paige in the video.