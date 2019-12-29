Orlando Bloom reveals plans to start a family with Katy Perry

"I love that she is great with kids"

Orlando Bloom has revealed that he and fiancee Katy Perry plan on starting a family.

The couple have been dating on and off for years, but became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Orlando told The Mirror that he is excited to have a child with his fiancee.

“Listen, I love kids, I love that she is great with kids and it would be a wonderful thing.”

“We are shooting for that. I mean, she’s like a kid so she’s unbelievable to kids,” he revealed.

The actor explained that Katy “loves kids,” and hinted that she spent some time with children including his son Flynn during the summer.

“She was with the kids and she loves that,” he said.

The couple are expected to wed in 2020.

