Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are officially starting a BAND together

Miley Cyrus and new boyfriend Cody Simpson are reportedly starting a band together.

The new couple have taken to social media to share a number of performances together during their whirlwind two month romance, but is seems that they are officially ready to make music together.

TMZ reports that Miley has filed paperwork to trademark the band name Bandit and Bardot.

The band already has a very mysterious Instagram page.

There is very little information on the page, which features a skull logo with the letters B and B embossed over the eyes of the skull.

The Instagram only follows Miley and Cody.

According to TMZ, the trademark covers “entertainment services, including live music performances by a band and live performances by a professional singer, musician and entertainer.”

Cody previously told E! that he and Miley were hoping to collaborate on music.

He told E!: “Yeah definitely. We’re looking at it.”

“We are getting all the songs down [on my album] and then seeing who would make sense for what.”

“It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”