Kylie Jenner has ‘no plans’ to rekindle her friendship with ‘unforgivable’ Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner has ‘no plans’ to rekindle her friendship with ‘unforgivable’ Jordyn...

One year on from the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal, it seems that Kylie Jenner has no interest in rekindling her friendship with the model.

Kylie and Jordyn cut ties after many years of best friendship after Jordyn claimed that she kissed Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s former partner, at a house party.

According to a source, Kylie is content with remaining distant from Jordyn, and is enjoying her new friendship circle.

A source told US Weekly: “Kylie has been doing well since her and Jordyn’s friendship ended.”

“She loves hanging with all her crew of girls now, including Stassie [Karanikolaou], Yris [Palmer] and Victoria [Villarroel].”

“They all just have a fun time together like any other close group of girlfriends.”

“They laugh a lot and share similar interests and are supportive of one another.

“Kylie is very sweet and down to earth, and so are her friends.”

Despite Kylie enjoying her new crew, she might reach out to Jordyn in the future.

The source added: “The family still feels like what Jordyn did is pretty unforgivable.”

“Kylie has the mentality that time heals everything, but now is not the right time.”

The feeling is pretty mutual, with Jordyn healing from last year’s scandal and focusing on work and family.