Kylie Jenner flaunts her new designer stroller as she plans Stormi’s extravagant 2nd birthday

Kylie Jenner flaunts her new designer stroller as she plans Stormi’s extravagant...

Kylie Jenner has been flaunting her brand new designer stroller, and it’s no surprise that it doesn’t come cheap.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old shared a photo of her daughter’s new Fendi stroller, which retails at €2,000 on the brand’s official website.

Kylie also got the matching diaper bag, which is priced at €1,400.

She captioned the post: “New stroller and diaper bag. The s*** that excites me now.”

Of course, dropping €3,400 on baby equipment isn’t really a big deal for Kylie, as she was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 – thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics empire.

In fact, the makeup mogul is now even richer, as she sold the majority stake in her company to Coty Inc. for €600 million late last year.

After flaunting her new designer stroller, Kylie also revealed she’s in the middle of planning her daughter’s second birthday, which will take place on February 1st.

The reality star is planning the bash with famed party planner Mindy Weiss, and it will likely be just as extravagant as the Stormiworld party Kylie threw for her daughter last year.