Brandon Jenner ‘welcomes twin boys’ with wife Cayley Stoker – one month after wedding

Brandon Jenner and his new wife Cayley Stoker have reportedly welcomed twin boys.

The 38-year-old, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner, married Cayley just last month at a courthouse in Santa Barbara.

According to a birth certificate seen by TMZ, Cayley gave birth to their twin boys on February 19.

Brandon announced Cayley’s pregnancy back in August, just two weeks after finalising his divorce from ex-wife Leah – who he shares a daughter with.

The former couple, who were together for 14 years, announced their shocking split in a joint statement on September 10, 2018.

The statement read: “Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives—as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter.”

“There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way.

“We are still very much a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

“Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication.”

“Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys! Brandon and Leah,” they added.