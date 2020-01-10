Get voting for your favourite!

The Gossies 2020: Best Celebrity Stylist – Sponsored by The Zip Yard

The Gossies 2020 are back with a bang, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before!

This year, our glitzy awards bash will be hosted by TV presenter and Dancing With The Stars contestant Brian Dowling, who will keep everyone entertained on the night.

The black tie event, which has a fairytale theme, takes place on January 31st at The Mansion House in Dublin’s city centre.

Best Celebrity Stylist is sponsored by The Zip Yard, Ireland’s only Clothing Alterations franchise.

With 27 stores nationwide, TZY specialises in all areas of garment remodelling, resizing and repairing.

The Zip Yard offers quality alterations with quick turnarounds. The company is a regular on RTE & Virgin Medias fashion slots and has been endorsed by a wealth of Irish celebrities and social media influencers.

Once again, we are honouring the country’s best celebrity stylists this year.

Whether they’re dressing celebs for magazine shoots, or filming style segments for TV – these nominees all have one thing in common, and that’s style!

