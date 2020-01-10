The Gossies 2020: Best Actor

Get voting for your favourite!

The Gossies 2020 are back with a bang, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before!

This year, our glitzy awards bash will be hosted by TV presenter and Dancing With The Stars contestant Brian Dowling, who will keep everyone entertained on the night.

The black tie event, which has a fairytale theme, takes place on January 31st at The Mansion House in Dublin’s city centre.

The Best Actor category is jam-packed full of Irish talent once again this year, including some long-time favourites.

Whether they’ve been making an impact on the silver screen or on TV – these nominees are all worthy winners.

Vote for your favourite below: