Steal Her Style: Laura Whitmore’s show stopping Love Island look

Laura Whitmore has become one of our favourite style icons.

The Irish presenter is set to return to our Love Island screens tonight, as she prepares to tell the islanders that one couple is at risk of leaving the villa.

Entering the show in typical slow-motion, the Laura wears a stunning red silk two-piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on Jan 26, 2020 at 5:42am PST

The outfit, by the sustainable fashion brand Reformation, features a red silk high necked shirt, along with a wrap style mini skirt.

The outfit appears to be the brand’s Josephine dress customised into a co-ord.

The dress is available online HERE for €‌320.

For a more affordable alternative, Missguided has a long-sleeved two-piece that’s perfect for a summer holiday that you can pick up HERE.

Meanwhile, Nasty Gal has a co-ord that’s super similar to the Reformation offering.

From the silk finish to the high neckline, this option which is currently on sale for €30 is the perfect way to nab Laura’s look. Find it HERE.