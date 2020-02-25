Singer Duffy reveals she was raped, drugged and held captive in emotional post

The singer had taken a break from the industry

Singer Duffy has revealed she was held captive and raped in a shocking Instagram post.

The Welsh singer, 35, opened up about why she has stayed away from the spotlight, admitting she has been left “broken.”

” You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this,” she wrote.



” The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter.

“Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why.

“A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived.

“The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

The Mercy singer had taken a break after releasing her second album.

The popstar has received huge praise since posting the emotional statement.

