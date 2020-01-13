Saoirse Ronan receives Oscar nomination for Best Actress

The actress has received critical acclaim for her role

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for an Oscar.

The Irish actress was announced in the line up for Best Actress in a Leading Role by The Academy for her work on Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

The actress has received critical acclaim for her role of Jo March in the cult film.

This is the star’s fourth Oscar nomination.

Her first Oscar nomination was back in 2008, when she scored a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Briony in Atonement.

Her second came in 2016, when she was nominated for best Actress for her role in Brooklynn. Her most recent nomination was in 2018 for her work in LadyBird.

Saoirse has previously spoken about the pressure of being nominated for such a huge accolade.

“I think having been lucky enough to have gone through it in the last few years, I do feel less pressure now,” she told the presenters of This Morning in January 2019.

“Because I feel like, what I’ve got so far is lovely and I’m quite happy with that, so anything else on top of that is lovely.”

The Oscars are set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9th

Last week, it was confirmed that the ceremony will not have a host.