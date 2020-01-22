Meet the TWO new Love Island bombshell boys

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, producers teased that two new male bombshells are entering the villa tonight.
While the boy’s are very different, the share the same name – Luke.
Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott are set to enter the villa tonight, with viewers catching the current cast’s reaction on tomorrow night’s episode.
Luke Trotman
Age: 22
From: Luton
Occupation: Semi-pro footballer and student
What makes you the perfect Love Islander?
I’m looking to meet someone, I’m definitely ready to get into a relationship and I want to bring a nice energy to the villa.
Describe yourself in 3 words.
Energetic, positive and smiley.
How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?
I’m a strong 8. I get complimented on my smile.
Describe your ideal woman.
Can I just say Jessica Alba? Intelligent, pretty, confident, bubbly…
And who do you have your eye on in the villa?
I fancy Leanne, Siânnise, Sophie and Rebecca.
How do you tend to meet dates?
Sometimes through friends. I get quite a lot of dates through Instagram, I think that’s the best dating app!
Describe the ideal first date?
I’d like to do an activity like mini golf, then probably go for drinks and if I really like them I’ll take them to a club after.
What’s the best or worst chat up line that someone has used on you, or you have used yourself?
Usually online I just say my name and wait to see how the girl replies. If they put their name back then they get the banter.
What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?
I really like girls who are intelligent. So, I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them.
How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?
I wouldn’t mind stepping on someone’s toes. But I would probably ask them before. I like to think I would.
Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye?
I don’t have a wandering eye, I wouldn’t ever play anyone. I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else. I’d try and be open.
What’s your definition of the bro code?
You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. In the Villa, you’ve got to back yourself. I’m quite relaxed.
What’s your claim to fame?
My mum was on The X Factor in 2007. She’s called Beverley Trotman and came sixth so I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience.
She’s done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now… but she didn’t perform at Meghan and Harry’s wedding!
Luke Mabbott
Age:24
From: Redcar
Occupation: Heating engineer
What makes you the perfect Love Islander?
I’m outgoing, always laughing and I’ll bring a good vibe to the Villa.
Describe yourself in 3 words.
Happy, outgoing, caring.
How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?
I’m an 8. My best feature is my tattoos. I have about 50.
What is your worst habit?
I’m an early bird and sometimes I snore.
Describe your ideal woman.
Someone who is outgoing, funny and can hold a conversation.
And who do you have you eye on in the villa?
I fancy Paige, Sophie, Shaughna and Rebecca in the villa. I’ve definitely got my eyes on Paige the most, she is definitely my type.
What song sums up your love life?
Lewis Capaldi Before You Go.
Describe the ideal first date?
Something active. I went on a date once at a Haunted House Scream Factory. That was a good date and then we had drinks afterwards.
What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?
Someone who’s really quiet and you don’t get anything back in a conversation.
How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?
As far as it takes. I’m prepared to step on a few toes.
Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye?
I’m quite loyal, but everyone has a wandering eye. It’s natural isn’t it?
What’s your definition of the bro code?
If you’re mates with a lad, you don’t go with their lass. Or give her the eye. If I make a good bond in the Villa, the bro code will apply.
What’s your claim to fame?
I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times. I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because the Bouncer has thought I’m him!
Have you got any New Year’s resolutions?
To find a girlfriend. I’m used to being in a relationship. I was with my ex for four years. We broke up at the start of 2019. It’s a bit weird being single.