Meet the TWO new Love Island bombshell boys

How do you tend to meet dates?

And who do you have your eye on in the villa?

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

I’m looking to meet someone, I’m definitely ready to get into a relationship and I want to bring a nice energy to the villa.

Sometimes through friends. I get quite a lot of dates through Instagram, I think that’s the best dating app!

Describe the ideal first date?

I’d like to do an activity like mini golf, then probably go for drinks and if I really like them I’ll take them to a club after.

What’s the best or worst chat up line that someone has used on you, or you have used yourself?

Usually online I just say my name and wait to see how the girl replies. If they put their name back then they get the banter.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

I really like girls who are intelligent. So, I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I wouldn’t mind stepping on someone’s toes. But I would probably ask them before. I like to think I would.