Marvin Humes reveals he tried to reunite JLS four years ago

Marvin Humes has revealed that he tried to reunite JLS four years ago.

Fans of the four-piece boyband were thrilled when they announced they would reunite this year for their 2020 ‘Beat Again’ tour.

The band have announced a string of dates across the U.K throughout November and December.

They are also set to play Dublin’s 3Arena and Belfast’s SSE Arena.

In November, news began circulating that Marvin Humes, Ortisé Williams, Aston Merrygold and JB Gill were set to reunite, with that news confirmed this week.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, Marvin revealed he has been trying to get the band back together for a long time.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting for for a long time,” he said.

“Four years ago I tried to make this happen; I was on the phone to the guys and I was like ‘Let’s just get back together, we should have never broke up,” he joked quoting their hit song Beat Again.

Marvin revealed he met Oristé for sushi and asked him about reuniting the band to which he turned down, a move that Marvin said “broke his heart”.

Tickets for their upcoming tour are on sale next Friday, February 21st at 9 am.