Love Island’s Iain Stirling shares emotional tribute to Caroline Flack on tonight’s show

"My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder"

Tonight, Love Island paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack.

The star passed away in her London home on February 15th. Love Island and Aftersun have been suspended since news of her death broke, but Love Island returned to our screens tonight.

In a long-form opening sequence, Iain Stirling delivered a heartbreaking tribute to Caroline, as footage of stunning South African vistas played.

“We’re all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family has passed away,” Iain began.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.”

Speaking about his personal connection with the star, Iain said:

“Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island, and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers.”

“Like many of you right now we are all just trying to come to terms with what has happened.”

“My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another.”

“Caroline – I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I’m going to miss you Caz,” he finished, as his voice cracked with emotion.

The sequence ended with a cast photo of Caroline Flack, taken during her time presenting the show.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 for emergency support, or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.