Laura Whitmore shares her thoughts on new Love Island bombshell Rebecca

Top Irish presenter Laura Whitmore has shared her thoughts on Love Island newcomer Rebecca.

The Aftersun presenter and Love Island host updated her followers with her opinions on the new bombshell, as she caught up on the show on one of her many flights from the UK to South Africa.

The star shared that Rebecca is reminiscent of Maura Higgins when Maura first entered the show last series.

“I’m liking this new Shaughna and Jess friendship! (Ps I’m watching from the plane!)” she tweeted.

“Now if they could just bring back Maura….” replied leading Irish fashion influencer Lorna Weightman.

Laura replied: “I feel Rebecca is a bit of a Geordie Maura.”

I feel Rebecca is a bit of a geordie Maura 😂 — Lauragh Whitmore (@thewhitmore) January 21, 2020

When it comes to the brunette beauty queen’s stunning looks, the presenter shared that Rebecca reminds her of an iconic 80s TV character.

“Anyone else think Rebecca looks a bit like Xena warrior princess?”

“Actually does anyone under 30 remember Xena warrior princess?!” she tweeted.

If she entered like that it would have been a very different show 😂 https://t.co/SEumYPb6V4 — Lauragh Whitmore (@thewhitmore) January 21, 2020

Laura also commented on Callum, who has turned his attention to Rebecca despite being coupled up with Shaughna.

“I feel his head turns ‘exorcist’ levels,” the Bray native joked.

Tune in to Virgin Media at 9PM Sunday to Friday nights to catch all the drama.