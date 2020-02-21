Kylie Jenner’s trademark application for ‘Stormi’ blocked by clothing company

Looks like Kylie can't get everything she wants...

Kylie Jenner’s trademark application has been blocked by a clothing company based in New Orleans.

The reality star applied to trademark a number of names/phrases relating to her daughter’s name, including Stormi World, but it turns out the name has already been trademarked.

About a month after Stormi was born in February 2018, Business Moves Consulting trademarked ‘Stormi Couture’.

Fighting Kylie’s application to trademark Stormi’s name, the company have argued that their customers will be confused if Kylie trademarks the name too.

This isn’t the first time Business Moves Consulting have had a run in with a celebrity.

Back in 2018, DJ Khaled sued them for allegedly selling clothing using his catchphrase “we the best”, and the name of his son Asahd.