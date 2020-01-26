Greg O’Shea reveals people ‘were not happy’ when he landed his 2FM gig

"I can understand why some people were annoyed"

Greg O’Shea has revealed that some media industry members were “not happy” after it was announced that he had bagged the job of standing in for Eoghan McDermott on the 2FM Breakfast Show.

Greg filled in for Eoghan on the Breakfast Show with Doireann Garrihy while Eoghan was abroad for work.

“Initially some people were not that happy that I got the 2FM gig,” Greg told The Sun.

“There were people who had worked for years to try and get into a radio show like that, and I get that.”

“Having the breakfast show on 2FM is a huge gig and to get it without any experience, I can understand why some people were annoyed.”

However, he revealed that as he settled into the role, he received less criticism.

Crediting Doireann Garrihy with helping him learn the ins and outs of radio presenting, he said:

“I feel like she brought me along and showed me the ropes. By the end of it I really felt comfortable on air.”

“When I finished up on the radio, people then started to recognise me as the fellow from the radio and not Love Island which was great because it catered to a different demographic of people.”

“I think more people in Ireland know me for the radio and rugby rather than this guy who went over to a UK show — which is great.”

Greg will soon take on a new project as host of new rugby and entertainment show The Late Tackle with Muireann O’Connell.