Dancing With the Stars’ Fr Ray Kelly opens up about abusive trolling

Dancing With the Stars contestant Fr Ray Kelly has opened up about the abuse he has faced since taking part in the show.

The talented clergyman previously revealed that he has been forced to contact the Gardai after he received an abusive phone call on his personal telephone after receiving a barrage of hateful letters.

“The voicemail was very hurtful. Every second word was the F word,” he told Claire Byrne Live.

“And he was laughing through all this, laughing, kind of sneering and laughing through all of this.”

“Sure it upset me, yeah and you know, it seems to be happening more and more in our society.”

“It seems to be common now for people to lift the phone or go on social media and slate people and ridicule people and put people down, you know, no matter what they try to do in life.”

“I’ve cried about it too. I’ve cried about those things because I feel I didn’t deserve them and genuinely I didn’t deserve that kind of stuff.”

Despite the abuse, Father Ray said that he is determined to continue with his showbiz endeavours, and would love to represent Ireland in the Eurovision