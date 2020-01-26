Aoibhin Garrihy opens up about ‘mum-shaming’ and the pressure to ‘bounce back’ after pregnancy

Aoibhin Garrihy opens up about ‘mum-shaming’ and the pressure to ‘bounce back’...

Aoibhin Garrihy has opened up about the pressure that new mums feel to bounce back after pregnancy.

The star has two daughters, Hanorah and bay Líobhan, who she welcomed in November of 2019.

The actress explained that the concept of mothers “bouncing back” is “crap.”

“This idea of bouncing back is such a load of crap,” Aoibhin told Life Magazine.

“I don’t feel the same need to do that this time. The winter helps as well, and you can have those duvet days with the baby. You need that recovery period. It takes nine months to grow a baby and you need nine months to recover, too.”

“But there is that pressure on women to go back to ‘normal’,” she said

“We’re probably not doing ourselves or society or other mums a service by presenting motherhood as if it’s not life-changing and transformative. You have to let nature and motherhood take its natural course and not fight it, and pretending it’s a small thing is not good.”

The Irish media personality explained that during her first pregnancy, she felt the urge to return to her previously busy schedule – but she says this time around, things are different.

“The first time you cling to the part of yourself that’s familiar, and, to me, that was getting up and getting out and being a do-er,” she told The Irish independent. “And I was holding on to that. I was a person who was always on the go, a busy body. I didn’t want motherhood to change that. I held on to that the first time around.”