Tyson Fury announces he’s expecting his seventh child with wife Paris

Tyson Fury has announced he’s expecting his seventh child with his wife Paris.

The boxer shared the news via his Instagram story, writing: “All is not lost! I get to do date night with my beautiful pregnant 🤰🏼 wife @parisfury1. God is great 🙏.”

“What a woman 👩. 7th 👶 incoming 🙏. Fantastic news to cheer me up 😊.”

Paris re-shared her husband’s post, and wrote: “Baby NO 7 on the way God willing 🙏.”

Tyson and Paris already share six children – Venezuela, 14, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson Fury II, 5, Valencia Amber, 4, Prince Adonis Amaziah, 3, and Athena, 1.

The couple, who have been together since they were teenagers, tied the knot back in 2008.

The news comes just months after Tyson’s younger brother Tommy welcomed his first child – a baby girl named Bambi, with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.